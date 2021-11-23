Analysts Expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAC shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IMAC by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 81,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -1.85.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

