Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $150.49. 3,374,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,589,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Newport Asia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 140.9% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.0% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 100.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.