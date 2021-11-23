Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZLYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

BZLYF stock remained flat at $$5.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,674. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

