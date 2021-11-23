GAP (NYSE:GPS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. GAP updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.

GPS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,337,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,404. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get GAP alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.