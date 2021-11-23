First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

FFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

FFIN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. 291,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,891. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.54.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.61 per share, with a total value of $66,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,689,940.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,075 shares of company stock worth $274,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

