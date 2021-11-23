Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.33.
CRM stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,431,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.04. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.30 billion, a PE ratio of 117.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
