Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.48). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 737,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,176. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,734 shares of company stock worth $977,849. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 103,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

