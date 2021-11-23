Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report $261.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.19 million and the lowest is $246.29 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $205.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDEN. B. Riley raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In related news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 over the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,041,000 after buying an additional 259,153 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

GDEN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 170,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

