Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $35.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

INOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inovalon by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

INOV traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

