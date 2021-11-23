Centaur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $530,974.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $530,974.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00237125 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00087727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

