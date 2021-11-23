Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 10,100 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00.

NYSE:SUP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 4.48.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

