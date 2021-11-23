Zacks: Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce earnings per share of $3.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $13.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $458.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,458. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.60. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

