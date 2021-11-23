Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $51.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIFZF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. 330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

