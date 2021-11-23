Beetle Coin (BEET) One Day Volume Tops $7,711.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $71,758.38 and $7,711.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

