NeoGenomics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,158 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 683% compared to the typical daily volume of 531 put options.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 928,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

