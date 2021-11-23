CNH Industrial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,382 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 452 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,132,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,575. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.