Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.00. 2,278,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,880. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $252.60 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

