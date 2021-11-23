Mark S. Brody Sells 1,107 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $29,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. 3,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,453. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 34.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

