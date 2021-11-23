CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Maxim Shishin Sells 500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total value of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRVL traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.91. 44,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,882. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71.

Get CorVel alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CorVel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 6.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.