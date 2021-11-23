Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTCWY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. 21,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,851. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

