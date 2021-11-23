uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,623. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 502,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,845. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

