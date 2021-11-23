Arweave Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.00 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $56.00 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $60.00 or 0.00104914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

