PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji Acquires 125,321 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 125,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,557. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

