SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Sells $519,840.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grady Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $422,010.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. 996,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,752. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

