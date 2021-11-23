Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. Sells 2,968 Shares

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
VMC traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $199.99. 660,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,726. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.60.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.78.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
