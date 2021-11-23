Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. Sells 2,968 Shares

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VMC traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $199.99. 660,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,726. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.78.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

