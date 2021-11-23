Oxen Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Oxen has a market capitalization of $41.39 million and approximately $68,527.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,192.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.13 or 0.07555357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.00375362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.48 or 0.00992212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00085587 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00416772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.69 or 0.00396355 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,033,973 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

