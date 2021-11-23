Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.55 billion and the lowest is $5.38 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,861,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,240,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

