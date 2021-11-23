GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. GMS posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

GMS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 256,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.07. GMS has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 and sold 37,383 shares valued at $1,845,116. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in GMS by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in GMS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.