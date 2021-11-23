-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ontrak.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTRK. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ontrak has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ OTRK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 531,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.01. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,550. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ontrak by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 485,905 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth $11,181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ontrak by 8,831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 326,758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ontrak by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

