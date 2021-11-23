Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,185. The firm has a market cap of $793.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $259,268. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.