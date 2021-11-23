Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.10. 647,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 265,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

