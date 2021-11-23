Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.10. 647,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 265,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.