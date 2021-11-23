Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.
DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Domo stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $73.41. 654,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,882. Domo has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
