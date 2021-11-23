Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 18.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domo by 13.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Domo by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 75,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $73.41. 654,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,882. Domo has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

