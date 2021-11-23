CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE CAE traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 951,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,151. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 77.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.55. CAE has a 1 year low of C$27.72 and a 1 year high of C$42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

