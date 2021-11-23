Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Target Price at $137.91

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.90. 2,970,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,759. Allstate has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

