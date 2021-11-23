Covesting (COV) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.52 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Covesting has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $357,585.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covesting has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00238245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

