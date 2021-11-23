Callisto Network (CLO) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.81 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $24.81 million and approximately $69,139.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.06 or 0.07573098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00085873 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.