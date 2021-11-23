MANTRA DAO Achieves Market Cap of $82.14 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $82.14 million and $11.87 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00238245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

