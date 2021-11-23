Insider Buying: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Buys 10,100 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

NYSE:SUP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 70,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 4.48. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 80,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 558,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 352,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.