Insider Buying: Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) COO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 4,691,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.96. Mandiant Inc has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mandiant Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MNDT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

