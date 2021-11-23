Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Vivek Patel Sells 6,090 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yelp stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,625. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 4,916.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,772 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,855 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

