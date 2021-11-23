Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after acquiring an additional 542,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 377,624 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
