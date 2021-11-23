Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after acquiring an additional 542,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 377,624 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

