Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $351,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $338,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Grant Pickering sold 10,807 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $272,552.54.

PCVX traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 237,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,634. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

