Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $351,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $338,700.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Grant Pickering sold 10,807 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $272,552.54.
PCVX traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 237,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,634. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.32.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
