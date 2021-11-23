Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) CEO Richard G. Thornberry Purchases 20,000 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,327. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $3,294,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

