1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt Buys 22,500 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. 553,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,091. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.