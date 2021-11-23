Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc Buys 1,522,200 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 1,522,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46.

LOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 240,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

LOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

