Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 3,504 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89.

On Thursday, October 14th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74.

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,828,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,004. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.29 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

