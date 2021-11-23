1irstcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $43,935.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $31.55 million and approximately $43,935.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00102036 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

