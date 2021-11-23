First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of FCF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 394,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,632. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

