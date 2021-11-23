eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $3.18. eHealth posted earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 997,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,050. The stock has a market cap of $591.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. eHealth has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.