Sentivate Achieves Market Cap of $28.67 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $221,215.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

